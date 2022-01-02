The Pelicans list Satoransky as out for Monday's game against the Jazz after he entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

For the moment, Satoransky is one of two Pelicans in the protocols, though he soon be the sole member of the roster with Jonas Valanciunas (illness) having been upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday's game. The veteran guard has handled a consistent second-unit role for New Orleans, playing between 11 and 17 minutes in each of the past eight games while averaging 2.9 points, 3.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals.