Pelicans' Tony Allen: Available to play Tuesday

Allen (leg) is active and available to play in Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Allen, who's been out since mid-December following a fractured leg, is finally making his return to the lineup after going through pregame warmups without incident. Considering the lengthy absence, there's a good chance he's on some sort of restrictions and most of his value will likely come on the defensive side of the ball. For that reason, he's likely not worth a look in fantasy and as of now, it's merely a situation to monitor.