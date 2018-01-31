Pelicans' Tony Allen: DNP-Coach's Decision in Tuesday's loss
Allen, returning to the active lineup following a lengthy absence due to a fractured leg, did not see the floor in Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.
Allen hasn't played in a game since Dec.10, and he is averaging only 12.4 minutes through 22 appearances in 2017-18. Dante Cunningham (back), who drew the start in place of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), left and did not return. It's conceivable that Allen will be called upon to fill in during Friday's matchup with the Thunder, especially if Cunningham sits. Nevertheless, Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry has been sticking with short rotations for much of the year, and Allen never solidified his role earlier in the season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out another 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out 3-to-4 weeks with fibula fracture•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...