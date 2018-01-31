Pelicans' Tony Allen: DNP-Coach's Decision in Tuesday's loss

Allen, returning to the active lineup following a lengthy absence due to a fractured leg, did not see the floor in Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.

Allen hasn't played in a game since Dec.10, and he is averaging only 12.4 minutes through 22 appearances in 2017-18. Dante Cunningham (back), who drew the start in place of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), left and did not return. It's conceivable that Allen will be called upon to fill in during Friday's matchup with the Thunder, especially if Cunningham sits. Nevertheless, Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry has been sticking with short rotations for much of the year, and Allen never solidified his role earlier in the season.