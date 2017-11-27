Pelicans' Tony Allen: Doesn't practice Monday, uncertain for Wednesday
Allen (knee) sat out Monday's practice and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Allen has been dealing with some inflammation in his left knee, missing four games throughout November because of it. He's since returned to the lineup, but has averaged just 13.0 minutes over the last four contests, so the Pelicans are obviously being cautious with his workload. In what was also likely a precautionary move, the Pelicans held Allen out of practice Monday, though he'll still have a couple of days off prior to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves to make some improvement. Consider him questionable for now.
