Pelicans' Tony Allen: Expects to play in opener

Allen (ankle) is expected to be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.

The veteran had been battling an ankle injury, which kept him out of the preseason finale Friday, but it doesn't look to be anything serious, and the expectation is that he'll be available off the bench Wednesday. The 35-year-old is clearly past his prime, but he remains an effective perimeter defender when healthy and averaged 1.6 steals in 27.0 minutes per game last season for the Grizzlies.