Pelicans' Tony Allen: Leaves game with knee injury

Allen is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a knee injury.

The specifics of Allen's knee injury have not yet been reported, but he immediately went to the locker room after going down. Expect an update to come following Sunday's conference and for the Pelicans to have an update on Allen's timetable by Monday morning.

