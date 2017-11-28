Pelicans' Tony Allen: Left off injury report Tuesday

Allen was left off of the Pelicans' injury report Tuesday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Allen sat Monday's practice out with left knee inflammation that caused him to miss four games earlier this month, however his absence from the injury report means he's likely a go for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves. He's seen over 20 minutes just once this season, and with an average of 13.5 minutes per game, he'll likely continue seeing limited minutes.