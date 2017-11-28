Pelicans' Tony Allen: Left off injury report Tuesday
Allen was left off of the Pelicans' injury report Tuesday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Allen sat Monday's practice out with left knee inflammation that caused him to miss four games earlier this month, however his absence from the injury report means he's likely a go for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves. He's seen over 20 minutes just once this season, and with an average of 13.5 minutes per game, he'll likely continue seeing limited minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Doesn't practice Monday, uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Plays 18 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Expected to play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Likely to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.