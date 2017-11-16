Pelicans' Tony Allen: Likely to play Friday
Head coach Alvin Gentry said Allen (knee) will most likely play against the Nuggets on Friday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Allen has missed the team's previous three games with knee inflammation, but he's expected to be good to go after nearly a week off. The 35-year-old has averaged just 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game when healthy, so his return shouldn't mean much in fantasy terms.
More News
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Questionable Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Monday vs. Hawks•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out vs. Clippers•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...