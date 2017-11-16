Pelicans' Tony Allen: Likely to play Friday

Head coach Alvin Gentry said Allen (knee) will most likely play against the Nuggets on Friday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Allen has missed the team's previous three games with knee inflammation, but he's expected to be good to go after nearly a week off. The 35-year-old has averaged just 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game when healthy, so his return shouldn't mean much in fantasy terms.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories