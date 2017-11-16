Pelicans' Tony Allen: Likely to play Friday

Head coach Alvin Gentry said Allen (knee) will most likely play against the Nuggets on Friday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Allen has missed the team's previous three games with knee inflammation, but he's expected to be good to go after nearly a week off. The 35-year-old has averaged just 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game when healthy, so his return shouldn't mean much in fantasy terms.