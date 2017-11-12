Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Monday

Allen (knee) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Monday's matchup with the Hawks.

Allen missed Saturday's matchup against the Clippers with knee inflammation, however his absence from the injury report indicates the knee is no longer an issue. Allen should return to his role coming off the bench, where he's seen 13.6 minutes per game so far this season.

