Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Allen (ankle) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies.

Allen missed the team's final preseason game with an ankle injury, though it appears he's shaken it off and will be ready for the opener. Considering the Pelicans' lack of depth, Allen should be a significant part of the rotation. Last year, he posted 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists across 27.0 minutes per game.