Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Wednesday
Allen (ankle) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies.
Allen missed the team's final preseason game with an ankle injury, though it appears he's shaken it off and will be ready for the opener. Considering the Pelicans' lack of depth, Allen should be a significant part of the rotation. Last year, he posted 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists across 27.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...