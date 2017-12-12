Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out 3-to-4 weeks with fibula fracture

Allen has been diagnosed with a non-displaced left proximal fibula fracture and is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, Radio Broadcasting Manager/Studio Host for the New Orleans Pelicans, Daniel Sallerson reports.

Allen left Sunday's game with what was thought to be a knee injury, which subsequently caused him to miss Monday's contest. Upon further examination, it was revealed that Allen had suffered a fractured fibula, which could keep him out upwards of a month. He hasn't been a huge part of the team's rotation, but his 12.4 minutes per game will have to get distributed elsewhere. E'Twaun Moore, Ian Clark and Darius Miller are all candidates to see a slight uptick in workload.