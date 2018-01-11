Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out another 2-to-4 weeks
Allen suffered a setback in his recovery from a left fibula fracture and will be sidelined for another 2-to-4 weeks, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Allen suffered the injury exactly a month ago, and he was said to be nearing a return to action before re-aggravating the ailment. The veteran hasn't been a major part of the Pelicans' rotation when healthy this year, but Darius Miller should continue to see a slight uptick in minutes as a result of his continued absence.
