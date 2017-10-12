Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out for Friday's exhibition

Allen is dealing with left ankle soreness and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies.

Considering it's just being listed as soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though the Pelicans will play it safe with the 35-year-old veteran. He'll get the night off Friday, but will then have just under a week to get ready for the regular-season opener against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Allen will likely be the first wing off the bench to start the year, though his role could decline a bit one Rajon Rondo (hernia) returns and Jrue Holiday slides back over to shooting guard.