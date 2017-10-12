Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out for Friday's exhibition
Allen is dealing with left ankle soreness and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies.
Considering it's just being listed as soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though the Pelicans will play it safe with the 35-year-old veteran. He'll get the night off Friday, but will then have just under a week to get ready for the regular-season opener against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Allen will likely be the first wing off the bench to start the year, though his role could decline a bit one Rajon Rondo (hernia) returns and Jrue Holiday slides back over to shooting guard.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...