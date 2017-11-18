Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Friday
Allen (knee) will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Allen was originally considered probable for the contest, so he may have suffered some sort of setback. The veteran has missed the team's previous three games with knee inflammation. His next chance to return to the court will be Monday against the Thunder.
