Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Monday vs. Hawks

Updating a previous report, Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Allen was originally omitted from the injury report, but the team provided an update indicating that he'll remain sidelined for a second straight contest. The next opportunity for Allen to return will be Wednesday against the Raptors, but in the meantime, guys like Dante Cunningham and Darius Miller could pick up some more minutes on the wing.

