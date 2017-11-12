Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Monday vs. Hawks
Updating a previous report, Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Allen was originally omitted from the injury report, but the team provided an update indicating that he'll remain sidelined for a second straight contest. The next opportunity for Allen to return will be Wednesday against the Raptors, but in the meantime, guys like Dante Cunningham and Darius Miller could pick up some more minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out vs. Clippers•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Expects to play in opener•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out for Friday's exhibition•
-
Pelicans' Tony Allen: Finalizing deal with Pelicans•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...