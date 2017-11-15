Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out Wednesday vs. Raptors

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Allen is slated to miss a third straight game, as he continues to deal with inflammation in his knee. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Friday against the Nuggets. Allen has averaged just 13.6 minutes per game, however, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the regular rotation.