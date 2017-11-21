Pelicans' Tony Allen: Plays 18 minutes in return to lineup

Allen (knee) finished Monday's 114-107 victory over the Thunder with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover across 18 minutes.

Allen had missed the previous four contests with inflammation in his knee, though came back to play 18 minutes Monday, which surpassed his season average of 13.9 minutes. Allen has been providing relief at both wing spots, but for the most part, has been working behind the likes of Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore and Dante Cunningham. That restricts his fantasy value a bit and he's really only a potential target for those in deeper leagues. Allen is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.