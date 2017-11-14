Pelicans' Tony Allen: Questionable Wednesday vs. Raptors
Allen (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Pelicans radio broadcasting manager Daniel Sallerson reports.
Allen has missed the team's past two outings while nursing a knee injury. He hasn't made much of a fantasy impact when he's been healthy, however, garnering just 13.6 minutes per game and posting 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. More word on his availability should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
