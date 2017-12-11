Pelicans' Tony Allen: Ruled out Monday
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Anthony departed Sunday's game against the Sixers with an unspecified left knee injury, and the ailment will keep him out Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. With Jameer Nelson also out, the Pelicans will be a bit shorthanded in the backcourt off the bench, though Allen hadn't been a major factor in the rotation of late.
