Pelicans' Tony Allen: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday

Allen (leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Allen saw his recovery from a left fibula fracture extended after suffering a setback back at the start of January, but now appears to be on track for a return following a few additional weeks off. Look for him to be reevaluated after the team's morning shootaround Tuesday, with a final word on his availability coming shortly after that session. Even if Allen were to be cleared, the veteran would likely be on some hefty restrictions considering the lengthy absence. Prior to the injury, Allen had averaged 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds across 12.9 minutes in 21 games.