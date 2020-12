Carr agreed Tuesday with the Pelicans on a non-guaranteed contract, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

A second-round pick of New Orleans in 2018, Carr is presumably attending training camp with the Pelicans on an Exhibit 10 deal. The 6-foot-5 guard spent the 2019-20 season with the G League's Erie BayHawks, averaging 10.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game over 13 appearances.