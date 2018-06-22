Pelicans' Tony Carr: Selected by Pelicans with 51st pick

Carr was selected by the Pelicans with the 51st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Carr spent two seasons at Penn State, finishing his sophomore campaign averaging 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also shot 40.8 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from deep, demonstrating his ability to score from all levels. Carr has fantastic size for the point guard position at 6-foot-5 and has the offensive prowess to be a contributor at some point in the NBA, though his lack of elite athleticism could hinder his chances at defending opposing guards adequately. He'll be a project for now and could see some time in the G-League this season honing his craft.