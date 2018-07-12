Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: Earns two-way deal
Bluiett agreed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Undrafted this season after four years at Xavier, Bluiett has earned a two-way contract through his impressive play at summer league. Across four tilts, he's totaled 73 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and a steal while shooting 61.1 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from deep.
