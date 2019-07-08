Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: Hits open market
The Pelicans rescinded their rights to Bluiett on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Keith Smart of Yahoo Sports reports.
After going undrafted out of Xavier last summer, Bluiett inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Pelicans. He never made an appearance at the NBA level in 2018-19 and instead logged all of his playing time in the G League. While he'll now be free to sign with any of the league's 30 teams, Bluiett may continue to appear in games this week for the Pelicans' Las Vegas Summer League entry.
