Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: Leads team in scoring

Bluiett had a game-high 24 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Friday's summer league opener against the Raptors.

Bluiett was one of the better players in the country last season, but he went undrafted last month before latching on with the Pels. The Xavier product hit six threes in Friday's win and also added six bards and a pair of assists.