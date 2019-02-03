Bluiett (thumb) was transferred from the Salt Lake City Stars to the Pelicans on Sunday.

Bluiett underwent thumb surgery on Friday so this move will allow him to rehab with New Orleans. The 24-year-old is without an official timetable for his return, though he shouldn't be expected to be available for the near future. Bluiett is still looking to make his NBA debut this season.

