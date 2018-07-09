Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: Scores 13 off bench
Bluiett had 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Monday's summer league loss to Detroit.
Bluiett entered the game as one of the leading scorers in Vegas after a 26-point outing Saturday, but his average will drop a bit in the wake of Monday's defeat. The undrafted rookie out of Xavier added three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
