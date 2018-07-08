Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: Team-high scoring total Saturday
Bluiett managed 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during the Pelicans' 110-84 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The undrafted rookie continues to seemingly play with a chip on his shoulder in summer league action, as he's now averaged 25.0 points over his first two games in Las Vegas. Bluiett improved his scoring after each of his four seasons at Xavier, topping out at 19.3 points (on 43.7 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from distance) in his senior season. If his early play is any indication, Bluiett appears headed for a training camp invite at a minimum, and he could potentially carve out a role for himself on a Pelicans squad that lacked depth at small forward behind E'Twaun Moore.
