Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: To play for Pels' summer league team
Bluiett will play for the Pelicans' summer league team, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bluiett was one of the most productive players in the country over the last two seasons, and he finished his Xavier career as the second-leading-scorer in program history. Nonetheless, Bluiett went undrafted, and as an older prospect he'll likely face an uphill battle in terms of making an NBA roster.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....