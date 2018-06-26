Pelicans' Trevon Bluiett: To play for Pels' summer league team

Bluiett will play for the Pelicans' summer league team, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bluiett was one of the most productive players in the country over the last two seasons, and he finished his Xavier career as the second-leading-scorer in program history. Nonetheless, Bluiett went undrafted, and as an older prospect he'll likely face an uphill battle in terms of making an NBA roster.

