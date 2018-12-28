Bluiett was transferred from the Westchester Knicks on Friday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Bluiett has yet to make his 2018-19 NBA debut, but he'll have a chance to do so after being recalled from the G League. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest over 17 games with Westchester.