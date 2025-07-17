Alexander contributed 25 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Alexander paced all scorers with 25 points off the bench, knocking down five shots from beyond the arc. He joined the Pelicans on a two-way deal this offseason after spending his rookie 2024-25 season in the Nuggets organization, where he logged 24 regular-season NBA appearances and averaged 1.3 points in 4.9 minutes per game.