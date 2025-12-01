Alexander chipped in seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Lakers.

Alexander has spent the majority of his time this season with the Birmingham Squadron of the G League, but he was called up to the parent club due to the slew of injuries that the Pelicans are dealing with. In his season debut, he dropped seven points and drilled his only three-point attempt, showing his ability to produce, and he may be called upon again in the near future if Jordan Poole (quadriceps) and Jordan Hawkins (illness) remain out.