Pelicans' Trey Alexander: Puts up season-high 16 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.
Alexander popped for a season-high 16 points Sunday, showing what he's capable of when given significant minutes. The two-way player signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans last summer and mostly played for the G League's Birmingham Squadron this year, so his next steps for 2026-27 are uncertain at this time.
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