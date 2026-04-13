Alexander recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

Alexander popped for a season-high 16 points Sunday, showing what he's capable of when given significant minutes. The two-way player signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans last summer and mostly played for the G League's Birmingham Squadron this year, so his next steps for 2026-27 are uncertain at this time.