Jemison notched two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 132-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Jemison played double-digit minutes for the sixth time in the past seven games, highlighting the fact that the Pelicans are battling a number of injuries to key players. Over the past two weeks, Jemison is averaging 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 combined steals and blocks in 15.1 minutes per game. It has been a surprising development but one that is almost certainly going to end once the team starts to get their primary pieces back on the floor.