Murphy managed 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Heat.

Murphy has been excellent in exhibition play and is making a case to see sixth-man minutes. In his three appearances, he's averaged 16.7 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 4.3 threes, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes. Even fantasy managers in standard leagues should add Murphy to their watchlist.