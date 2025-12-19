Murphy supplied 27 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Murphy has been on a tear this season, and it's easy to see why so many contenders are circling him ahead of the deadline. Through 26 games, Murphy has been a second-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.