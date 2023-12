Murphy (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Kings.

Murphy made his season debut on Friday against the Spurs and got the night off on Saturday for rest purposes, but he will be available for Monday's game against the Kings. Murphy scored 18 points across just 22 minutes in his season debut and he will be an important piece for the Pelicans moving forward, but his minutes will likely remain limited for the next few games.