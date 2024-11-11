Murphy (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.
Murphy was previously upgraded to probable, so this news isn't a big surprise. With the amount of injuries in New Orleans, it's very likely that Murphy steps into a high-usage role right away. It's unclear if he'll have any minutes restrictions, however.
