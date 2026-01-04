Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (back) will be available for Sunday's game in Miami.
Murphy is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in Jordan Poole or Bryce McGowens returning to the second unit. Since Murphy only missed one game, he shouldn't be operating with any minutes restrictions, so make sure you've got him active.
