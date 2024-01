Murphy (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against Dallas, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy was given the night off Saturday against Dallas for the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he'll return along with CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Murphy has struggled in January so far, as he's shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc through four games.