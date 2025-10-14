Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Available Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (foot) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Murphy will suit up in the team's penultimate preseason game after missing the Pelicans' win over the Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 4 due to left foot soreness. The 25-year-old wing appeared in 53 regular-season games (51 starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 35.0 minutes per game.
