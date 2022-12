Murphy (illness) is available for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Murphy will return to action Wednesday following a one-game absence due to an illness. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (COVID-19 protocols) both remain out, so Murphy should be in store for a sizable role against the Timberwolves. Over his past 14 appearances (13 starts), Murphy has averaged 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.0minutes.