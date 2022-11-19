Pelicans coach Willie Green said Saturday that all testing done on Murphy's foot came back clean, and he'll be day-to-day with a right foot contusion, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy exited Friday's game against the Celtics due to right foot soreness but has avoided any long-term injury. With Zion Williamson (foot) likely to return to the lineup Monday, Murphy will likely return to the bench even if he does play.