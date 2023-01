Murphy accumulated 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-114 loss to the Celtics.

Murphy had been held to 13 total points over his last two contests combined heading into Wednesday's clash, but he managed to find success in Boston. He posted an efficient shooting night, and he also led his team with three steals. Muphy has now scored in double figures in three of his last five matchups.