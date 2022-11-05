Murphy will operate off the bench during Friday's game against the Warriors.

Murphy started four consecutive contests in a row in the absence of Herbert Jones (knee) and Brandon Ingram (concussion), but both forwards will return to the starting lineup Friday, sending Murphy back to his usual bench role. In three appearances as a reserve, the second-year forward has averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.0 minutes per game.