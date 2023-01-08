Murphy racked up seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Murphy came up short again Saturday, managing just seven points despite sticking in the starting unit. Early fouls limited him to just 25 minutes, although he wasn't having a sizeable impact even without the fouls. It appears as though he will remain a starter for the foreseeable future, making him a viable asset in 12-team formats. His production of late may indicate otherwise, resulting in him being dropped in a few spots. If that is the case in your league, he is certainly worth considering.