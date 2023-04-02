Murphy finished Saturday's 122-114 victory over the Clippers with 19 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes.

Murphy was tremendous in the victory, another in what has been a long line of strong performances. After a bumpy patch in January, Murphy has carved out a consistent role for himself, putting up first-round value over the past month. His ability to score efficiently from anywhere on the floor, while also contributing on the defensive end, makes him a key piece for the Pelicans as they look to push for the sixth seed.