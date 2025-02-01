Murphy chipped in 40 points (15-20 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celtics.
Murphy led the way for the Pelicans on offense in a game where they didn't have Zion Williamson (illness) and where Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Murphy was so good offensively in this game that he ended just one point shy of tying his previous career-high scoring mark, established against the Trail Blazers on March 12, 2023. Murphy should embrace a bigger role on offense moving forward given how depleted the Pelicans are.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Leads all scorers despite loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Scores 22 points in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Pours in 32 in road win•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Leads offense in return to lineup•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Set to return Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Another absence coming•