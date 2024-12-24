Murphy (ankle) will be day-to-day going forward, the Pelicans announced Tuesday.
Murphy sustained a left ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets and was unable to return, but he escaped with a mild sprain. Fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
