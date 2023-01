Murphy logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 116-110 win over Detroit.

Murphy drilled three triples and was aggressive on the offensive end, as Friday marked his second time in January attempting eight shots from deep. He's also managed to record at least one block and one steal in each of his last three games.